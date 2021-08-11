Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (497,400 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Last year, the company came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. Oasis Petroleum’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company’s business failure in 2020 is likely to keep most investors on the sidelines until they are convinced of its long-term growth potential. Asset concentration risk and worries over the fate of Dakota Access Pipeline are the other negatives in the Oasis Petroleum story, while sensitivity to the volatile oil prices is a constant threat. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OAS. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $90.64 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

