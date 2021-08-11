Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

