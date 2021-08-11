Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $465.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.00 million and the highest is $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

OII stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 16,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,239 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

