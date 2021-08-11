Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $11.48. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 5,645 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

