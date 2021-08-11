Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 1,020,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $39,723. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.