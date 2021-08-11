OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OLO (NYSE:OLO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLO traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. 20,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,998. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.