OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $37.40

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.40, but opened at $34.50. OLO shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 3,445 shares traded.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.