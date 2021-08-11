Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Acquired by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 366,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,599. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

