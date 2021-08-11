ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.44. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.