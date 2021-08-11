One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) PT Raised to $35.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price objective boosted by Aegis from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $630.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

