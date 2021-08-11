OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 5,616,568 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

