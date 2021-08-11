OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) CEO Buys $95,650.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,733. The stock has a market cap of $805.02 million, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.