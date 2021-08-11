Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with record revenues driven by solid order trends and remains well poised to continue this growth momentum in the second half of the year on multiple secular drivers. It is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions supported by dynamic business fundamentals. A solid product portfolio and an expanding customer base are considered to be key long-term growth drivers. Healthy traction in 5G, increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation. However, an extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. Slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan. Intense competition in the global market and high concentration risks are other concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.49. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

