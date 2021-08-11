Ontology Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $867.12 million and $187.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00306674 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00037126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

