Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $690.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

