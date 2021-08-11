Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 273 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

