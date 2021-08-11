Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.