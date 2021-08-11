Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

