Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 218 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.39.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

