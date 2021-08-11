Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 513.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

