Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

VNT stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

