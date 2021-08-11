Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $49,348,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

