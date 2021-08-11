Organon & Co. (OGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
