Organon & Co. (OGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.