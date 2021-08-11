Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORGS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 92,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orgenesis by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orgenesis by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orgenesis by 124.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91. Orgenesis Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 186.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

