ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORIC stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $646.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,608 shares of company stock worth $115,493.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

