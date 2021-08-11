Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $839.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

