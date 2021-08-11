OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.14% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

