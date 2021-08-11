OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

