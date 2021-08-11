Oscar Health (OSCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

NYSE OSCR opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.