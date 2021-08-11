Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

