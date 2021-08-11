Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXBDF. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OXBDF opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

