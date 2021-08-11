Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXINF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.55.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

