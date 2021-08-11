Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,906,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.79. 3,144,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

