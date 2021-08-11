Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.57. The company had a trading volume of 637,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,267. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

