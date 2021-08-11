Pacific Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 883,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,010. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

