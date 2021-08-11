Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.66. The stock had a trading volume of 359,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

