Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,049 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335,297. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

