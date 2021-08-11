Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 76.3% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 70.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

