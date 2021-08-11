PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $315.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.70 million and the lowest is $313.60 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 120,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.