PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) vs. Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Head-To-Head Contrast

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 3.94 -$1.24 billion $2.10 20.07 Riverview Financial $54.82 million 2.11 -$21.21 million N/A N/A

Riverview Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and Riverview Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 39.30% 13.62% 1.58% Riverview Financial 17.53% 10.21% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Riverview Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of February 1, 2021, it operated 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.