Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 145.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $474,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE SB opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.