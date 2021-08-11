Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 57.26 ($0.75). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.74), with a volume of 1,826,818 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £369.91 million and a PE ratio of -22.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.76.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

