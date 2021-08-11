Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Acquires Shares of 235,000 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000. 360 DigiTech makes up 7.8% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 2,183,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

