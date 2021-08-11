Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

