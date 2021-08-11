Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI opened at C$38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.68.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.