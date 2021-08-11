Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PKI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE PKI opened at C$38.84 on Monday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.18 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.68.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.