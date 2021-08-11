Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shot up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.80. 71,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 151,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

PSI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.54 million and a P/E ratio of -121.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.