Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 1-Year High at $473.46

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $473.46 and last traded at $468.02, with a volume of 2283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.58.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $10,006,995 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $253,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Paycom Software by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 30.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 26.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

