PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $20.93. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 579 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDFS. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,352,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 804,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

