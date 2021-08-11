PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $20.93. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 579 shares traded.
The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.
Several brokerages have commented on PDFS. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47.
PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
