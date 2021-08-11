Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.99

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 40123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGC. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $633.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $163,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $492,547. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

